SALEM, Ore. — Truck drivers joining a rally against a cap-and-trade bill being considered by the Oregon legislature departed several location Thursday morning for a rendevous in Salem.
Trucks left one of the location in North Plains like clockwork, at 5:15 a.m. then again another convoy at 5:30, as reported by KGW's Christine Pitawanich.
The Oregon Department of Transportation issued a warning for motorists to be aware of the big rigs and heavy congestion.
"The heaviest congestion is expected in and around Salem. A similar rally in 2019 involved hundreds of trucks and created traffic delays," ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton said in a prepared statement.
The routes that may see delays include:
- Interstate 5 corridor.
- I-5 to Salem Parkway (OR 99E) to downtown Salem.
- U.S. 26 (from North Plains) to OR 217 in the Portland Metro area to I-5 to Salem.
- OR 6 to U.S. 26 to OR 217 to I-5 to Salem.
- U.S. 20 to OR 34 to I-5 to Salem.
- OR 22 from Rickreal to Salem.
- Interstate 84 east to I-82/I-84 Interchange to I-5 to Salem.
- U.S. 20 (from Bend) to OR 22 to Salem.
- U.S. 26 (from Prineville) to U.S. 97, to U.S. 20, to OR 22 to Salem