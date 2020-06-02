SALEM, Ore. — Truck drivers joining a rally against a cap-and-trade bill being considered by the Oregon legislature departed several location Thursday morning for a rendevous in Salem.

Trucks left one of the location in North Plains like clockwork, at 5:15 a.m. then again another convoy at 5:30, as reported by KGW's Christine Pitawanich.

The Oregon Department of Transportation issued a warning for motorists to be aware of the big rigs and heavy congestion.

"The heaviest congestion is expected in and around Salem. A similar rally in 2019 involved hundreds of trucks and created traffic delays," ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton said in a prepared statement.

The routes that may see delays include: