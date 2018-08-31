Enter for your chance to win tickets to Oregon’s largest Fall RV show, returning to the Portland Expo Center September 13 – September 16, 2018! The 35th annual Portland Fall RV Show will feature the Northwest’s top RV manufacturers and dealers, offering new and pre-owned class A, B, and C motorhomes, 5th wheels, campers, tent trailers, sport utility trailers, tow vehicles, accessories, and more!

To enter, click here

See official rules.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of OR or WA age 18 or older. The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. (P.T.) on Monday, September 10, 2018 and end at 11:59 p.m. (P.T.) on Thursday, September 13, 2018. To enter click on the KGW-TV Facebook page Sweepstakes tab and complete the online entry. Limit one (1) entry per person, per day. Bonus entries may be earned by sharing the sweepstakes link with your friends to receive three (3) additional entries for every friend that enters from the shared link. Four (4) winners will each receive four (4) tickets to the 2018 Portland Fall RV Show, running September 13 to September 16, 2018. Approximate retail value of the prize is $40. Tickets are not transferable or exchangeable, and may not be redeemed for cash. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. By participating in this promotion you agree to a complete release of Facebook from any claims. Participation in this promotion is subject to the official rules.

