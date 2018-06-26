Enter today for a chance to win a getaway for two to Roseburg, Oregon!

The winner will receive a two night stay at the Hampton Inn; two passes to the Wildlife Safari drive thru and a daily animal encounter of their choice; breakfast at Brix restaurant; Lunch at McMenamins Roseburg Station Pub & Brewery; Dinner at The Parrott House; Wine tasting at four area vineyards, and more!

Ages 21+ are eligible to enter daily Monday, July 9th – Sunday, July 22nd.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal U.S, residents of the States of Oregon and Washington who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Enter at KGW.com/contests or the KGW-TV Facebook page during the Sweepstakes Period 7/9/18 – 7/22/18. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a two (2) night stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites; two (2) passes to the Wildlife Safari drive thru; a breakfast; a lunch; a dinner; wine tasting at four (4) area vineyards; and a gift of local merchandise. Total Prize Value: $1000. Click here for official rules.

