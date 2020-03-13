Their 115th season gets underway with rides, roller skating, mini golf, and midway games every day of Oregon Spring Break, March 21-29th.

ENTER TO WIN a 4-Pack of Ultimate Ride Bracelets. Four winners will be selected.

Located in Portland's historic Sellwood neighborhood, Oaks Park has been "where the fun never ends" since 1905! "The Oaks" is proud to have offered safe, wholesome, family fun to our neighbors for over a century. Today when visitors walk through our gates they are delighted by a uniquely Portland blend of modern thrills and turn-of-the-century charm on a midway that houses everything from the vintage roller skating rink at one end to the state-of-the-art Adrenaline Peak Roller Coaster at the other.

ENTER TO WIN

See official rules.

Roller Rink occupancy is currently capped at 250 people in accordance with the State of Oregon mandate. In order to allow the most people the opportunity to skate, everyone entering must either have a bracelet or pay the admission fee.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of OR or WA age 18 or older. The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. (P.T.) on Saturday, March 21, 2020 and end at 11:59 p.m. (P.T.) on Sunday, March 29, 2020 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by visiting KGW-TV Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/KGWTV8, click on the Sweepstakes tab and complete all of the required information on the online entry and submit to receive one (1) entry. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person, per day. will receive pack of four (4) ultimate ride bracelets. Total Prize Value: $168. Tickets are not transferable or exchangeable, and may not be redeemed for cash. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.