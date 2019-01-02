PORTLAND, Ore. — Do you have a fantastic love story? We want to share it with our KGW News at Sunrise viewers!

We’re asking all you happy couples to tell us your story. We’ll pick the one we think our viewers will love the most and put your story on the air! Plus our winner will get a two-night stay at the very cool Vintages Trailer Resort in Dayton and a wine and cheese pairing and winery tour for two at Adelsheim Vineyard.

Here’s what to do:

Go to the KGW-TV Facebook page anytime after 5 a.m. on Monday, February 4, and look for the post, KGW “Your Love Story Contest.”

In the comment space, tell us what makes your love story special in 100 words or less and include a photograph.

You must be at least 21 years old and a legal resident of Oregon or Washington to enter.

See the official rules below.

KGW Your Love Story Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, KGW’S “YOUR LOVE STORY” CONTEST (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the States of Oregon and Washington who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KGW-TV (the “Sponsor”), Sander Operating Co. III LLC., The Vintages, Adelsheim Vineyard,(“Promotional Sponsor”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win. Winner must be available Monday, February 11, 2019 to be interviewed on camera by KGW and Thursday, February 14, 2019 for a live appearance at 6:15 a.m. PT on KGW News at Sunrise at the KGW studios located at 1501 SW Jefferson St., Portland, Oregon.

3. How to Enter . The Contest will begin at 5:00 a.m. (P.T.) on Monday, February 4, 2019 and end at 12:00 p.m. (P.T.) on Thursday, February 7, 2019 (the “Contest Period”).

Enter by visiting the KGW-TV Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/KGWTV8, and look for the “Your Love Story Contest” post. In the comment section below the post, submit a 100-word or less description of what makes your love story great and include a photograph to receive one (1) entry into the contest. You may submit as many entries as you’d like between 5:00 am PT on Monday, February 4, 2019 and 12:00 p.m.PT on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or delayed entries. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive emails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such emails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection . On or about February 7, 2019, One (1) Winner will be selected by the KGW News at Sunrise producing team. Winner will be selected from eligible entries based on the originality and emotional appeal of their entry. The decision of the judges is final.

5. Prizes and Odds . One (1) winner will receive a voucher for a two-night stay for two in one room at The Vintages in Dayton, Oregon plus a coupon code for a "wine and cheese pairing and winery tour for two” at Adelsheim Vineyard. Prize value: $525. Room includes room rate, room tax, and cleaning fee. Wine and cheese pairing and winery tour includes tasting fee for two. Prize is subject to availability. Winner must redeem for travel dates by April 30, 2019.

Entrant must be willing to sign an acceptance agreement that contains a release of liability prior to any reservations being made. Prize is not transferrable for cash, or to anyone other than the person drawn as the winner. Sponsor and Promotional Sponsor reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or comparable value in the event a described prize, or any portion thereof, is unavailable for any reason whatsoever. The Winner is responsible for costs of meals, ground transportation, gratuities, taxes, and all other expenses not specified above as part of prize package.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winner will be notified on February 7, 2019 via Facebook Messenger. Winner must respond to such notification within 72 hours. Failure to respond within such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, Winner must visit Sponsor KGW’s offices at 1501 S.W. Jefferson St., Portland, OR (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays). Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest s as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Contest, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Port of Portland, Delta Airlines, and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Contest, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Contest, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Contest or any prize. This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of Port of Portland or Delta Airlines including schedule changes, cancellations, or delays.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.