Construction crane tips over, pins operator near OHSU campus

Portland Fire and Rescue said the extent of the crane operator's injuries were unknown.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 100,000 pound construction crane tipped over and pinned the operator inside near the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) campus in Southwest Portland Friday morning.

Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted about the incident on Southwest Campus Drive around 11:20 a.m. Crews were able to pull the crane operator outside of the crane.

A KGW crew arrived to the scene and found firefighters transporting the crane operator, who was in a stretcher, into an ambulance.

Portland Fire and Rescue said in a post on Twitter that the extent of the crane operator's injuries were unknown. Fire officials initially said the person had non-life threatening injuries in a since-deleted tweet. The crane operator has not been identified.

RAW VIDEO: A 100,000-pound drill rig on OHSU's campus tipped over with the operator inside. This video shows the operator being carried out. The crane operator was transported to a trauma center and the extent of their injuries is unknown. Read more: https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/construction-crane-pins-operator-ohsu-campus/283-bda62e6c-b680-44e2-8f4a-4cf164d80382 Posted by KGW-TV on Friday, August 12, 2022

OHSU is Oregon's only public academic health center, with schools of medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry and public health. It is a network of hospitals located across Oregon and southwest Washington. OHSU's primary campuses are the South Waterfront Central District and the Marquam Hill campus in southwest Portland.

Last year, OHSU's board of directors approved a project to expand the hospital on Marquam Hill. The five-year project is scheduled to be completed in 2026. Among the changes, the construction will add a total of 184 new inpatient beds, which will increase hospital capacity by a third.

This is a developing story and it may be updated.

Crews on scene of 100k lb construction crane that tipped over with operator pinned inside, 545 sw campus dr, crews extricating victim now. PIO en route to scene. Extent of injuries to crane operator unknown at this time, victim transported to trauma center. — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) August 12, 2022