PORTLAND, Ore. -- It's the summer construction season and many projects that soldiered on during the winter are now quite visible on Portland’s East Side.

From our drone, “Fly 8”, we could see that the $224 million Hyatt Regency project is on the grow. It will be the headquarters hotel for the Oregon Convention Center, which is next door.

It will reach 12 stories high with 600 hotel rooms along with a six story parking garage that will hold 425 cars.

“Construction in Portland is booming,” said Ali O’Neill.

We were a few blocks away on the second floor of a 12-story building O’Neill is helping create at the corner of Northeast Grand and Holladay. The building will be reserved completely for affordable housing. It’s the biggest affordable housing unit built in Portland since the late 1960's. It will hold 240 apartments, but there will be no parking spaces for those who live here.

“No parking, however we are at the center of mass transit. We've got the MAX right here...we've got the street car right there, so you can get anywhere and there's a very large bike parking in the basement,” said construction project manager Meghan Herteg.

Chuck Slothower, is a reporter at the trade paper, The Daily Journal of Commerce. He said the entire area is changing.

“There's several hundred apartments either being built or on the drawing board and as those new residents come in I think you'll see Lloyd become more of a neighborhood."

Ali O'Neill sees it too. Development has taken hold in the Lloyd District, and its about to change in a big way.

“I happen to live about 10 blocks away -- I’ve lived here 21 years and things haven’t changed a whole lot. But with all the plans I do believe in five years it’s going to look very different,” she said.

© 2018 KGW