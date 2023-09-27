Community reacts to closure announcement of 3 Portland Target stores

Target announced Tuesday that it will close three locations in Portland, citing ongoing problems with theft and "organized crime."

PORTLAND, Ore. — Target announced this week that it will close nine stores across four states, including three in Portland and shoppers are not thrilled.

"We're making it very difficult for people who have a low income to find affordable retail and places to buy the items they need to live on, said local Hannah Wood.

Target said the closures are due to ongoing problems with theft and "organized retail crime."

"You take your life in your hands just walking through here because they will scream and yell at you," said Larry White, who lives downtown. "Half the time, the windows are broken out or painted over or has graffiti everywhere. I've seen people in the store stealing stuff, just running out the door."

Target said, it planned to close down the Galleria location downtown, as well as the small-format locations on Southeast Powell and in the Hollywood District on Northeast Halsey. According to the company, 15 stores will remain open in the Portland market, employing more than 2,500 people and Target said "eligible" employees of the shuttered stores will be offered an opportunity to transfer.

Mayor Ted Wheeler weighed in saying ,“It is disheartening to learn that Target has made the decision to close stores here in Portland and in other major cities nationwide. My team and I continually work with local businesses, large and small, to find ways to support them as they navigate through unprecedented public safety and economic challenges."

"Where do people buy groceries now," said Wood. "People who live down here don't have cars, they don't have homes, a lot of them."

In a statement, the company said that it's closing nine stores in four states for the same reasons: the three in Portland, two in Seattle, three in San Francisco and one in New York City. All of them will be closed as of Oct. 21.

"I'm sorry to see stores like Target moving out of Central City. But you know what, we're going to create a place where people want to come back and have their businesses, so maybe they'll come back because we'd like them back," said Oregon Governor Tina Kotek.

Shoplifting has become endemic in the Portland area post-pandemic, accompanying the rise in addiction and fentanyl use. While law enforcement agencies and the Oregon Legislature have stepped up efforts to crack down on retail theft, efforts by Portland police are usually limited to sporadic retail theft missions. Meanwhile, most large retailers have adopted policies directing their staff not to confront shoplifters for liability reasons.