Community rallies around Black activists who received hate mail

PORTLAND, Ore. — Candace Avalos is holding up as best she can since becoming one of a number of Black activists to receive hate mail.

"I'm just processing what this means for my future and how I move through the city and interact with people," she said.

Same goes for Kamelah Adams. The Black activist and business owner received letters laced with racial slurs and death threats.

"I grew up in Portland," said Adams. "I love Portland but I feel uneasy and I don't feel safe walking or jogging."

None of this sits well with a group of community leaders who dreamed up the 'Send Some Love' campaign. It calls for the community to not only help Avalos, Adams and the others develop and implement safety plans, but also send them letters of support and love.

"I have heard I have some coming my way," said Avalos. "That's nice but I haven't gotten them yet."

The 'Send Some Love' campaign also calls on law enforcement to investigate the threats. More than 600 people have pledged their support.

"It's really important that leaders are public against this kind of racial harassment because you have to stand up to those attitudes," said Avalos.

Avalos is finding comfort in knowing there is more love in Portland than hate. But she admits the last month has been taxing. She needs a break.

"I'm ready for my staycation and time away from the work I do."