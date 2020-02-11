Community gathers to support residents after severed deer heads found in Lake Oswego neighborhood

The rally was organized to support neighbors in the area after two severed deer heads were found near political and racial justice signage.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — On Sunday evening, a group gathered in Lake Oswego to “hold space” for Black lives and neighbors supporting racial justice, a social media post said.

The crowd met at Palisades Elementary School on the corner of Greentree Avenue and Greentree Road. Members of the group were encouraged to bring signs and flowers.

The rally was organized to support neighbors in the area after two severed deer heads were found near political and racial justice signage. Lake Oswego Police are investigating the incidents.

A Facebook group called "Respond to Racism LO" posted about the incident saying one deer head was placed near a Black Lives Matter sign in a yard and another deer head was placed at a home down the street next to a Joe Biden campaign endorsement.

"We had a very large crowd of people who are saying, 'This is not okay, hate is not okay,’” said Willie Poinsette with the group Respond to Racism LO. “You don't put decapitated deer heads by someone's house. Especially targeted at Black Lives Matter signs. That tells me that someone has some hate.”