Portland Commissioner Nick Fish announced Tuesday that he will step down as he continues to fight the abdominal cancer he was diagnosed with in 2017.

"Based on the demands of my illness ... I no longer believe that I can do this work at the high level our community deserves and I expect of myself," Fish said in a press release. "I cannot escape the very sad fact that I will be unable to serve out the remainder of my term."

Fish, 61, said he'll resign once his successor has been elected. His current term ends in 2022. The city's mayoral primary election is set for May 19, 2020, so it is unclear whether the city council would add Fish's seat to that ballot, or call for a special election at a sooner date.

The council will talk about a special election date at their next meeting, according to Deborah Scroggin with the City Elections Office. They may decide to have it in conjunction with the May 19 primary but that decision won't be made until the council consults the city charter to interpret when and how an election will be handled.

"Over the next few months, I will be working with Mayor Wheeler and my City Hall team to prepare for a transition," Fish said.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said in a statement that it's "impossible to quantify just how better off Portland is because of his contributions."

"It has been painful to watch my friend fight a deadly disease, but the way in which he continued his public service - with grace and determination - has been nothing short of astonishing," Kafoury said. "Nick is a hero to many people, me included. I am so sad to see him leave City Council, and I wish him comfort as he spends his time with his family."

On Dec. 10, Fish said he'd learned from his doctors that his cancer had "become more complicated."

"I am also managing the cumulative effects of chemotherapy. Through the rest of this month, I plan to take time to focus on my health and my family. I will continue to work as I am able and expect to have more to share in the new year," Fish said on Dec. 10.

Fish announced his abdominal cancer diagnosis in August 2017. His wife encouraged him to visit the doctor because he was losing weight, had no appetite and had stomach pains.

Soon after his diagnosis, Fish started an aggressive treatment plan that included intravenous and oral chemotherapy.

Fish has lived in Portland since 1996 and has been a city commissioner since 2008. He is in charge of Portland Parks and Recreation and the Bureau of Environmental Services.

"I am grateful for the support and love my family and I have felt over the last two and a half years that I have fought against cancer. And I am privileged to have had the opportunity to serve the community I love for the past decade," Fish said Tuesday.

The last time a councilman resigned was in 2008, when Fish replaced Erik Sten.

