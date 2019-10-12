PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Commissioner Nick Fish on Tuesday gave an update on his health and said he plans to spend the rest of the month focusing on his health and his family.

"Last week, I learned from my team of OHSU doctors that my illness has become more complicated," Fish said in a statement. "I am also managing the cumulative effects of chemotherapy. Through the rest of this month, I plan to take time to focus on my health and my family. I will continue to work as I am able and expect to have more to share in the new year."

Fish announced his abdominal cancer diagnosis in August 2017. His wife encouraged him to visit the doctor because he was losing weight, had no appetite and had stomach pains.

Soon after his diagnosis, Fish started an aggressive treatment plan that included intravenous and oral chemotherapy.

Fish has lived in Portland since 1996 and has been a city commissioner since 2008. He is in charge of Portland Parks and Recreation and the Bureau of Environmental Services.

