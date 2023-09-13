Commercial fire in Milwaukie prompts road closures

Southbound lanes of Southeast McLaughlin Boulevard near Jennings Avenue are closed as fire crews fight the fire.

MILWAUKIE, Oregon — The Clackamas Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in Milwaukie on Wednesday afternoon, prompting road closures.

Fire crews responded to the fire right before 5 p.m. The fire broke out in a parking lot, spreading quickly to at least one neighboring building. The smoke plume could be seen for miles.

At around 5:40 p.m. Clackamas Fire said that the fire was now under control.

Fire officials said the fire started in some bushes and spread to cars. It then went towards a nearby apartment building. Residents of the building had to evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

It's unclear if the building was seriously damaged at this time.

Southbound lanes of Southeast McLaughlin Boulevard near Jennings Avenue remain closed due to the fire.

This is a developing story and may be updated with more details as they emerge.

