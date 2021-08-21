Officials letting parts of Puyallup cold storage fire burn to avoid hazardous low hanging smoke

Residents within a 1.1-mile radius of the fire are asked to evacuate until further notice.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Evacuations were ordered in downtown Puyallup due to a 3-alarm commercial fire at a cold storage facility Saturday morning. First responders are concerned about toxic fumes and the risk the fire could cause large explosions.

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue said hundreds of firefighters responded to the fire at Washington Cold Storage Inc., located at 240 15th Street SE. Puyallup police said residences and businesses within 1.1 miles of the fire “need to evacuate now.”

Darrin Shaw, with Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, said the building contains 1,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia used for refrigeration. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anhydrous ammonia is a colorless gas or liquid that can cause breathing difficulties, burns, blisters and is fatal if breathed in high concentrations.

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue is letting some areas of the storage facility burn in order to let hazardous materials disperse at a higher altitude than blanket the community in cold smoke.

Police made reverse 911 calls to about 10,000 citizens, and officers are going through neighborhoods telling residents and businesses to evacuate. There is no estimated time when the evacuation orders will end.

“If your home is within the red circle on the evacuation map or your business you need to evacuate due to dangers at the fire scene,” Puyallup police said.

We are experiencing intensified fire activity at the scene. It is very important to stay out of the evacuation area. GO NOW evacuation is still in place for a 1.1 mile radius from the scene. @CentralPierce pic.twitter.com/HIDvB9A0SY — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) August 21, 2021

Several roads in the area are closed, including sections of E. Pioneer and E. Main Ave. The city of Puyallup is updating an interactive dashboard with up-to-date road closures and evacuation areas.

The Puyallup Police Department is asking the public not to come to the scene of the fire "to try to see what is happening. We need all roads leading to the fire open for apparatus like this to help us fight the fire."

During a 9 a.m. update, Shaw said the “fire is still going” and that firefighters would be at the scene “probably into the night.” “We will notify the community as soon as it’s safe to return home,” said Shaw.

“The anhydrous ammonia was our biggest concern and that’s why we evacuated the community as quick as we did,” said Shaw. “That’s still a concern until the fire is under control.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Puyallup Nazarene Church, located at 1026 7th Ave SW. About 86 residents are sheltering there, according to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue.Police said the city of Puyallup emergency operations center is “open and active.” Any residents or businesses needing “non-emergency assistance can call 253-864-4170.”

Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital is under a shelter in place order, according to East Pierce Fire and Rescue.

The Washington State Fair has been evacuated due to the fire. Fair officials said no fair competition entries would be accepted today and the free drive-in movie is also canceled tonight.

The Puyallup farmers market was canceled due to the fire and toxic smoke, police said. The Puyallup School District also suspended all activities.

An information number has been set up for residents and businesses needing info on fire or evacuation: 253-841-5415.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.