PORTLAND, Ore. — Comedian Katt Williams and a town car driver who said Williams assaulted him last fall came to a civil compromise on Thursday.

The town car driver, 38-year-old Wali Kanani, received a $197,000 payment, according to court documents.

The settlement comes days after Williams didn’t show up for the start of his trial in Portland and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Williams previously pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor charge. The charge against Williams was dismissed because of the settlement.

According to a lawsuit filed by the Kanani in Multnomah County Circuit Court, he picked up Williams on the night of Oct. 5, 2018 at Portland International Airport. Williams arrived by private jet and was scheduled to be a part of Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild ‘N Out Live" concert at the Moda Center that night, TMZ reported.

Williams insisted that his dog, a large German shepherd, ride in the front seat with Kanani, the suit says. When Kanani told Williams that he wasn't comfortable with that, Williams called him vulgar names and punched him in the face.

Kanani ran toward the airport terminal, but Williams chased him and ordered his dog to chase him as well, the suit says. Kanani made it into the terminal and locked the door before the two could catch up with him. Williams left in another car and Kanani called 911.

According to the lawsuit, Kanani suffered a broken tooth, swelling in his face and tinnitus in his ear.