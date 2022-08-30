Column collapses at Lewis and Clark College; 1 dead, 2 injured

One student was killed and two others were injured Monday night after a column collapsed at Lewis and Clark College campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — One student was killed and two other people were injured Monday night at Lewis and Clark College campus in Southwest Portland after a brick column collapsed, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

Fire and rescue crews responded to a report of multiple injuries just after 8:15 p.m. Crews learned a group of six people were in three hammocks hanging from the column.

A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and two 18-year-old women were taken to the hospital. Fire officials could not confirm if the women were student and they could not release details about the extent of their injuries, but said they were in stable condition.

The names of the student who died and those who were injured have not been released.

The incident happened on the first day of class and Lewis and Clark College.

"It wouldn't matter what day it was, this was tragic," said Terry Foster with Portland Fire & Rescue. "These kids are trying to adjust to college life, some of them for the first time, and it can be really challenging for them when they have this trauma."