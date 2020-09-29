West Linn man, 65, dies after falling into Columbia River while fishing

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 65-year-old West Linn man died after he fell out of his boat while fishing in the Columbia River Monday morning.
Jeffrey Ulksy was fishing alone when for unknown reasons, he fell into the water, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). A person called 911 at around 10:25 a.m. and reported they saw a man fall into the river and that he had not resurfaced. Ulksy was fishing near Lotus Isle Park in the North Portland harbor when he fell.
Marine deputies with MCSO responded along with a Portland Fire & Rescue boat. Marine firefighters located Ulksy shortly after arriving and brought him to an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Ulksy was not wearing a life jacket, according to MCSO. The sheriff’s office urges people recreating around the water to wear a life jacket.