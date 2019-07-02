PORTLAND, Ore. — Below freezing temperatures limit the driving range of electric cars, a new AAA study shows.

The research shows when the temperature dips to 20F and you use the EV's heating system the average range of an EV drops 41 percent. So if the EV has a range of 100 miles, it be limited to 49 miles.

The study show when it gets warm, range can be reduced by 17 percent due to the use of air conditioning in the vehicle.

AAA says there's a few things you can do to help offset these reductions:

*Plan ahead & identify charging stations along your route

*Take time to pre-heat or cool down the vehicle while connected to the charger.

*When possible park the vehicle in a garage to stabilize cabin temperature.