PORTLAND, Ore. — Below-freezing temperatures limit the driving range of electric cars, a new AAA study shows.

The research shows when the temperature dips to 20 degrees (F) and you use the heating system, the average range of an EV drops 41 percent. So if the EV has a range of 100 miles, it could be limited to 59 miles.

The study also shows when it gets hot outside, the range can be reduced by 17 percent, due to the use of air conditioning in the vehicle.

AAA says there are a few things you can do to help offset these reductions: