CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT, WA-- Search efforts have been suspended for a missing 53-year-old Scappoose man last seen fishing on the area of Clatsop Spit.

#USCG and Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office search for 53-year-old male from Scappoose, Ore., continues with a focus on the ocean side of the Columbia River South Jetty. If anybody picked up fishing gear from that beach today please call CCSO non-emergency line 503-325-2062. pic.twitter.com/CpCBb872b5 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 13, 2018

USCG Pacific Northwest says the man was reported missing on Wednesday morning. He was last heard from on Tuesday evening when he sent a text to his wife.

Crews focused on the ocean side of the Columbia River South Jetty. After a combined 20 searches and 23.6 man hours covering 907 miles of sea, rescuers suspended the search.

