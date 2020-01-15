COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coast Guard is searching for three fishermen near the entrance to Coos Bay after an aircrew found a capsized fishing boat at the jetty tip.

The Coast Guard said the fishing vessel is a 38-ft Pacific Miner.

Waves are breaking at 8-10 feet at the Coos Bay bar.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

