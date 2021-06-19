x
Coast Guard rescues injured hiker on Saddle Mountain

A woman suffered a broken ankle and was rescued by helicopter near the top of Saddle Mountain on Friday, officials said.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard
MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter to rescue an injured hiker on Saddle Mountain in Oregon's Coast Range Friday afternoon.

Officials said a woman suffered a broken ankle near the top of Saddle Mountain, located east of Seaside. At 3,287 feet, it's the tallest mountain in Clatsop County, according to Oregon State Parks. 

A search-and-rescue team from Hamlet, Ore., went to help her, but they determined it was too unsafe to reach her on foot. 

The team notified the Coast Guard, which sent a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to hoist up the woman and fly her to a local hospital. 

It took about an hour to retrieve the woman once the helicopter arrived at about 5:45 p.m. 

The Coast Guard is asking hikers to have a reliable way to contact first responders when venturing out in remote areas. 

    

