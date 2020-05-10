Coast Guard rescues family stranded on SW Washington jetty

A father, son, uncle and dog walked out to the end of the jetty and became trapped by the rising tide, Coast Guard officials said.

NORTH COVE, Wash. — A Coast Guard aircrew rescued a family stranded at Washaway Beach Jetty, on the North Cove of Willapa Bay, Washington on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Everyone was airlifted to safety.

The Coast Guard reported that they were alerted that a family was stranded around 2:15 p.m. They diverted from a training exercise and arrived at the jetty around 2:50 p.m.