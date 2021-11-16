Oregon Coast Guard crew rescues 10 people including baby from floodwaters near Forks

A Coast Guard helicopter crew from Warrenton, Ore., rescued a total of 10 people including three kids and a baby from multiple homes near Forks, Washington.

FORKS, Wash. — A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Oregon rescued 10 people including one baby from floodwaters just west of Forks in Northwest Washington on Monday.

Clallam County first responders requested help from the Coast Guard to evacuate people in a residential area due to the rising waters. The Coast Guard said crews could not use boats because of "excessive currents."

Around 11 a.m., a helicopter crew from Sector Columbia River in Warrenton, Ore., arrived to the area near Highway 110 and rescued a total of 10 people including three kids and a baby from multiple homes. The Coast Guard said all known residents of the area are accounted for.

The Coast Guard shared a video clip of the rescue on Twitter. The video shows people being hoisted up to safety.

Watch this @USCG air crew from Sector Columbia River rescue 6 adults and 4 children (1 baby) from floods near Forks, WA, earlier today. PLEASE be aware of all weather warnings in your area! #ProtectingThePNW #SearchAndRescue #PacificNorthwestNews #USCG #Update pic.twitter.com/pbRd5yXokn — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) November 16, 2021

Western Washington is dealing with the aftermath of back-to-back atmospheric rivers that brought days of heavy rain and strong winds. Gov. Jay Inslee declared a severe state of emergency for more than a dozen counties in the state including the following: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, King, Kitsap, Pierce, Mason, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, and Whatcom counties.

Interstate 5 south of Bellingham reopened Tuesday morning after closing overnight due to flooding and active landslide threats. On Monday, at least three landslides occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway near Lake Samish.

Good Morning - crews have been able to open I-5 SB at N Lake Samish Dr (MP 247). Please be advised that the NB lanes remain closed at Nulle Road and will be closed until crews can remove debris and assess the roadway. https://t.co/DiATQUmHqc — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) November 16, 2021