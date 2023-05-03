Coast Guard rescues two surfers near Ecola State Park due to good Samaritan

According to a tweet from the Pacific Northwest U.S. Coast Guard's official Twitter account, a good Samaritan nearby heard the men shouting for help and called 911.

CANNON BEACH, Oregon — Cannon Beach Fire and Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) both responded to reports of two surfers need rescue.

The men were rescued near Ecola State Park on Sunday afternoon by a USCG Astoria aircrew.

According to a tweet from the Pacific Northwest USCG's official Twitter account, a good Samaritan nearby heard the men shouting for help and called 911.

The two surfers were able to eventually grab onto some rocks where they were safely hoisted to safety.

The U.S. Coast Guard posted a video of the rescue on Twitter along with their initial tweet. The video of the ordeal shows the aircrew safely hoisting down to rescue the men and bring them up to safety.

The two surfers were later transferred to a local hospital with no reported injuries according to a tweet from the USCG's Twitter account.

#BreakingNews (1/2) A #USCG aircrew from Astoria rescued 2 surfers surfers this afternoon near Ecola State Park in #Oregon. A good samaritan heard the men shouting for help and then called 911. The men eventually grabbed onto some rocks where they were safely hoisted. pic.twitter.com/fAItzDV11T — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) March 6, 2023

