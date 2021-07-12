Plane wreckage spotted along Columbia River was from 2020 crash, Coast Guard says

The wreckage was spotted near Kalama, Wash. and Sandy Island in the Columbia River.

KALAMA, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency responders responded to a downed plane spotted Monday in the Columbia River near Kalama, Wash.

After arriving at the scene, the Coast Guard tweeted that the wreckage was from a crash that happened in March of 2020. A search for survivors was suspended.

Someone reported the aircraft in the river near Sandy Island at 8:05 a.m. Monday.