STEVENSON, Wash. — A 52-year-old man who reportedly jumped off a cliff at Rock Creek Falls in Skamania County was rescued Wednesday evening.

Initial reports indicated the man, Robert J. Sellars of Gresham, fell, but the U.S. Coast Guard later said he jumped.

“It is extremely unsafe,” said Skamania County Emergency Services spokeswoman Kaitlyn Hildenbrand.

The falls used to be a very popular place for people to jump in to the river, she said, but several years ago a landslide changed the river flow through the area and left the water much more shallow than before.

“Do not jump from these falls. The water is not deep enough,” said Hildenbrand.

Sellars hit his feet on the bottom of the river, which Hildenbrand estimates is roughly 15-feet deep.

A Coast Guard helicopter assisted with the rescue and took Sellars to a Portland hospital.

Sellars reportedly had no feeling below his waistline, the Coast Guard said.

Rock Creek Falls is located near Stevenson, Wash.

