Fans get a behind-the-scenes look at Climate Pledge Arena on 'immersive' tour

SEATTLE — A new experience is coming to Climate Pledge Arena. Fans will be able to go through an immersive tour through the world's most sustainable arena.

The tour will take patrons on a 75-minute journey through team locker rooms, star dressing rooms, and other typically “off-limits” areas, including the owner’s suite located on The Pitchbook Suite level at center ice.

Guests will see exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and learn about the venue’s history and transformation.

From the preserved history to the modern redevelopment, tour goers will learn how the arena operates and brings the best entertainment in sports, music and events to life.

"I look at the arena roofline and I just think it's beautiful." Vice President of Marketing Rosie Selle said. "It was originally designed by Paul Thiry in 1962, and it's the fact that we have preserved a building for that many years."

The tour includes LED displays, videos and sound effects that make guests feel like they're a Kraken player walking out to the rink on game day.

"You'll get the goosebumps and the feelings of what it feels like to come out of the Kraken locker room," Selle said.

"We are one of the busiest buildings around the globe." Senior Vice President of Business Development Nick Forro said. "So, we'll do anywhere from 175 to 200 events a year."

Tickets for the tours are on sale now and start at $49. To purchase tickets, click here.