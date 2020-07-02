PORTLAND, Ore. — This weekend's full moon, the Snow Moon, should be big and bright over the Portland metro area, according to KGW Meteorologist Rod Hill.

"Native American tribes referred to the second full moon of each year as the Snow Moon because the moonlight typically reflected from fields of snow in the month of February," Hill explained.

The moon will rise just before 5 p.m. in the eastern skies on Saturday and set Sunday morning just before a.m.

When it hits its peak on Saturday night, at about 11:33 p.m., Hill says there's a good chance skies will clear.

"The forecast for Saturday night calls for partly cloudy skies with decreasing showers by late evening, meaning we have a decent viewing chance," he said Friday morning.

Although the Snow Moon's peak is Saturday night, Hill said the moon will still be bright and beautiful on Sunday, when the skies are even clearer.

"Here's hoping we get to see the show!"

Rod Hill

