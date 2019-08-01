PORTLAND, Ore. — Those who live on Southwest 92nd Avenue in Tigard will tell you, there's normally not a lot of action going on.

But following Saturday night's windstorm, there's something new neighbors are talking about: a 150-foot pine tree that is now leaning over the street. The windstorm blew it partially over.

"It's definitely leaning more now than it was yesterday," said Alison Morkert, who lives up the street from the tree. "I'm surprised it hasn't come done yet."

The tree is leaning toward the home directly across the street from Gary Hellwege's property on which the tree sits. Hellwege made a point to warn his neighbors about the precarious tree.

"When I called them they packed their bags and went and got a hotel room," he said.

On Monday, crews contracted by PGE tied the leaning tree to another tree to stabilize it. They'll be back out Tuesday to bring it down.

A few miles away at an apartment complex in Tualatin, residents watched Monday as a crane lifted a massive tree, piece by huge piece, off several cars.

One of the cars belonged to Amine Inthavong. He said the tree fell shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night.

He told us, despite the fact his car is a total loss, he feels lucky he was not in it when the tree fell on the car.

"Yes, very lucky, nobody got hurt so... we're good," he said.