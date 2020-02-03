VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Public Health on Monday sent seven specimens to Washington’s state health lab to be tested for coronavirus.

Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said the specimens are the first to be tested from Clark County, where there are currently no confirmed cases.

Results are expected later in the week.

In Washington, six people have died and a total of 18 people in King and Snohomish counties have presumptively tested positive for coronavirus, officially called COVID-19.

Oregon announced its third presumptive case of coronavirus Monday.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

A new Washington call center has been set up to answer your questions about COVID-19. If you have questions about how the virus spreads, what is being done in Washington state, and what you can do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

