Shop fire near Woodland leaves one person dead

Fire officials said that they heard reports of a large explosion before crews arrived at the scene Friday afternoon.

WOODLAND, Wash — Fire officials confirm that one man is dead after a fire and possible explosion at a commercial building in rural Clark County on Friday.

Clark County Fire District 10 was dispatched to reports of a structure fire just before 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters headed out to the 2600 block of Northeast Horton Road, near Woodland.

Shortly after the first call, there came another call reporting a patient suffering from burns.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man just outside the front door of the building. He was already dead, Cpt. Galen Sarkinen told KGW, and his burns were so severe that firefighters could not tell his approximate age.

Fire had spread throughout the building, but firefighters were able to knock down the main fire within 15 minutes. Nonetheless, Sarkinen said that the maze-like internal structure of the building meant it took about an hour to completely extinguish the fire.

The warehouse in question had been remodeled within the last six months, Sarkinen said, and it was still under construction. The man who died had been working on the building as they put in new flooring.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. Sarkinen said that firefighters had heard reports of a large explosion at the location, but none occurred while crews were on the scene.