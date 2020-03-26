VANCOUVER, Wash. — The number of coronavirus cases in Clark County more than doubled in one day, health officials said.

The southwest Washington county on Thursday reported its fifth death from COVID-19, and said 28 more people have tested positive for the virus.

The county’s total number of cases is now 48. On Wednesday, the county was reporting 20 cases.

“Two factors are likely contributing to this increase in cases,” said Clark County health officer, Dr. Alan Melnick. “First, we’re able to identify more cases because testing is available to more people than it was a few weeks ago. Second, the disease is spreading more in our community. We don’t know which is the bigger factor for the increase.”

The fifth Clark County resident to die of COVID-19 was a man in his 80s who had no known contact with a confirmed case, health officials said. He died in a hospital.

Health officials shared the age ranges of the county’s 28 new cases:

20 to 29 years: 1

30 to 39 years: 4

40 to 49 years: 5

50 to 59 years: 7

60 to 69 years: 6

70 to 79 years: 4

90 to 99 years: 1

All 28 people are being interviewed so the county can identify their close contacts. Those people will be told to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with a confirmed case.

The test results were reported to Clark County Public Health by several health care providers and labs. The county does not have any outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

There has been a total of 2,580 cases in Washington, including 132 people who have died.

Clark County Public Health will update the number of positive tests by 11 a.m. daily. Visit the novel coronavirus website for updates.

Health officials continue to urge everyone to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

