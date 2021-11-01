Applications for Clark County rent assistance will open Nov. 3

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Applications for an additional 800 households to receive eviction prevention rent assistance from Clark County will open at 12 p.m. on Nov. 3.
The 800 openings are referral based but households that have not received rent assistance through these Clark County programs in the past are eligible to apply through these links, which will not be live until 12 p.m. on Nov. 3.
All applicants will receive a submission confirmation email.
Housing providers are working to assist all households who are currently on the waitlist. Tenants must be deemed eligible in order for assistance to be provided.
- Landlord applicants: https://airtable.com/shrrKOIM977VYH0IH
- Tenant applicants: https://airtable.com/shrjao15aZyYIqPFb
- Spanish speaking tenant applicants: https://airtable.com/shrRFAEYvqZ7hKIed
Applicants without access to internet may call (360) 695-9677.
Applicants without phone or internet access may access applications through Share at the Fromhold Center located at 2306 NE Andresen Road, across from WinCo.
Clark County continues to work with rental assistance providers to have the capacity to open additional rent assistance spots. Additional spots are scheduled to open on the following dates:
- Wednesday, Nov. 17, beginning at noon
- Wednesday, Dec. 1, beginning at 6 pm
- Wednesday, Dec. 15, beginning at noon
- Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, beginning at noon
Tenants seeking information about their rights should contact the Clark County Volunteer Lawyers Program, (360) 334-4007 or NW Justice Project’s CLEAR program at nwjustice.org/get-legal-help or (888) 201-1014 between 9:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Youth under 24 may contact the Legal Counsel for Youth and Children, (206) 494-0323, ext. 715.