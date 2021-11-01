Applications for Clark County rent assistance will open Nov. 3

An additional 800 referrals will be made for households that have not received aid from Clark County rent assistance programs before.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Applications for an additional 800 households to receive eviction prevention rent assistance from Clark County will open at 12 p.m. on Nov. 3.



The 800 openings are referral based but households that have not received rent assistance through these Clark County programs in the past are eligible to apply through these links, which will not be live until 12 p.m. on Nov. 3.

All applicants will receive a submission confirmation email.

Housing providers are working to assist all households who are currently on the waitlist. Tenants must be deemed eligible in order for assistance to be provided.

Landlord applicants: https://airtable.com/shrrKOIM977VYH0IH

Tenant applicants: https://airtable.com/shrjao15aZyYIqPFb

Spanish speaking tenant applicants: https://airtable.com/shrRFAEYvqZ7hKIed

Applicants without access to internet may call (360) 695-9677.

Applicants without phone or internet access may access applications through Share at the Fromhold Center located at 2306 NE Andresen Road, across from WinCo.

Clark County continues to work with rental assistance providers to have the capacity to open additional rent assistance spots. Additional spots are scheduled to open on the following dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 17, beginning at noon

Wednesday, Dec. 1, beginning at 6 pm

Wednesday, Dec. 15, beginning at noon

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, beginning at noon