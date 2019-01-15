VANCOUVER, Wash. — Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to a measles outbreak.

Inslee's declaration comes on the same day public health officials confirmed five more cases of measles in Clark County. Since Jan. 1, there's been a total of 30 confirmed cases and nine suspected cases in the county.

There has also been a confirmed case of measles in a Seattle-area man who recently visited Southwest Washington.

Inslee's proclamation "directs state agencies and departments to utilize state resources and do everything reasonably possible to assist affected areas," according to a release from the governor's office.

Last week, Clark County declared a public health emergency in response to the measles outbreak. County Chair Eileen Quiring said the declaration allows health officials to have additional resources, including those from outside of the region.

Of the 30 confirmed cases in Clark County:

21 cases were found among children ages 1 to 10

8 cases were found among children 11 to 18

1 case was found among adults 19 to 29

Of the people found with the virus, 26 were unvaccinated and it is unclear whether the other four were vaccinated or not.

One child remains hospitalized, officials said.

Clark County Public Health is requiring students and staff who do not have documented immunity to measles to stay away from schools identified as possible exposure sites.

People with the disease may have exposed others at health clinics, schools, restaurants and other locations, including Portland International Airport and the Moda Center. A full list of exposure sites is below.

Health care facilities:

Memorial Urgent Care , 3400 Main St., Vancouver from 4:30 to 7:50 pm Saturday, Jan. 19.



, 3400 Main St., Vancouver from 4:30 to 7:50 pm Saturday, Jan. 19. Vancouver Clinic Columbia Tech Center , 501 SE 172nd Ave., Vancouver from 11:30 am to 4 pm Friday, Jan. 11



, 501 SE 172nd Ave., Vancouver from 11:30 am to 4 pm Friday, Jan. 11 Rose Urgent Care and Family Practice , 18 NW 20th Ave., Battle Ground from 3:45 to 8 pm Monday, Jan. 14.



, 18 NW 20th Ave., Battle Ground from 3:45 to 8 pm Monday, Jan. 14. Magnolia Family Clinic, 2207 NE Broadway, Suite 200, Portland from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8.

2207 NE Broadway, Suite 200, Portland from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8. The Vancouver Clinic, 700 NE 87th Ave., Vancouver 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14.

700 NE 87th Ave., Vancouver Kaiser Cascade Park, 12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver 1 p.m. to 8:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 12 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 to 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16. 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19.

12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Emergency Department, 400 NE Mother Joseph Pl., Vancouver 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 to 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. 12:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.

400 NE Mother Joseph Pl., Vancouver Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center , 2211 NE 139th St., Vancouver 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 to 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 and 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14. 11:40 pm Monday, Jan. 14 to 5:10 am Tuesday, Jan. 15.

, 2211 NE 139th St., Vancouver

Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel was removed from the list of potential exposure sites on Saturday. Clark County Public Health said the hospital was notified in advance of the potential measles patient, and took prevention measures to ensure others were not exposed.

Schools:

Orchards Elementary School, 11405 NE 69th St., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 14.



11405 NE 69th St., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 14. Slavic Christian Academy , 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7.

, 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7. Evergreen High School , 14300 NE 18th St., Vancouver on Wednesday, Jan. 9.



, 14300 NE 18th St., Vancouver on Wednesday, Jan. 9. Maple Grove School , 601B SW Eaton Blvd., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9.

, 601B SW Eaton Blvd., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9. River HomeLink, 601 SW Eaton Blvd., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9.



601 SW Eaton Blvd., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9. Tukes Valley Primary School , 20601 NE 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

, 20601 NE 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8. Tukes Valley Middle School , 20601 NE 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8

, 20601 NE 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8 Cornerstone Christian Academy, 10818 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver on Friday, Jan. 4

10818 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver on Friday, Jan. 4 Vancouver Home Connection, 301 S. Lieser Road, Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Tuesday, Jan. 8; and Friday, Jan. 11.

301 S. Lieser Road, Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Tuesday, Jan. 8; and Friday, Jan. 11. Hearthwood Elementary School, 801 NE Hearthwood Blvd., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Wednesday, Jan. 9; and Friday, Jan. 11.

801 NE Hearthwood Blvd., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Wednesday, Jan. 9; and Friday, Jan. 11. Image Elementary School, 4400 NE 122nd Ave., Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9.

4400 NE 122nd Ave., Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9. Eisenhower Elementary School, 9201 NW Ninth Ave., Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Other locations:

God Will Provide Church, 7321 NE 110th St., Vancouver from 7 to 11 pm Friday, Jan. 18.



7321 NE 110th St., Vancouver from 7 to 11 pm Friday, Jan. 18. Dollar Tree, 7809-B Vancouver Plaza Drive, Vancouver from 6:30 to 9:10 pm Tuesday, Jan. 15.



7809-B Vancouver Plaza Drive, Vancouver from 6:30 to 9:10 pm Tuesday, Jan. 15. Dollar Tree, 11501 NE 76th St., Vancouver from 8:10 to 10:50 pm Tuesday, Jan. 15.



11501 NE 76th St., Vancouver from 8:10 to 10:50 pm Tuesday, Jan. 15. GracePoint Christian Church, 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday, Jan. 7.



7300 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday, Jan. 7. Fisher Investments , 5525 NW Fisher Creek Drive, Camas 6:20 am to 7 pm Thursday, Jan. 10 6:20 am to 7 pm Friday, Jan. 11 6:20 am to 7 pm Monday, Jan. 14 6:20 am to 7 pm Tuesday, Jan. 15

, 5525 NW Fisher Creek Drive, Camas Moda Center (Trail Blazers game), 1 N Center Court St., Portland from 5:30 to 11:30 pm Friday, Jan. 11.

1 N Center Court St., Portland from 5:30 to 11:30 pm Friday, Jan. 11. Church of Christ the Savior , 3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:10 am to 3 pm Sunday, Jan. 13.

, 3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:10 am to 3 pm Sunday, Jan. 13. Verizon Wireless at Cascade Station , 10103 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland from 5 to 11 pm Monday, Jan. 14.



, 10103 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland from 5 to 11 pm Monday, Jan. 14. Church of Christ Savior, 3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, and 6 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.

3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, and 6 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6. Church of Truth , 7250 NE 41st St., Vancouver from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.

, 7250 NE 41st St., Vancouver from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6. Portland International Airport , 7000 NE Airport Way, Portland 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15. More specifically, baggage claim and south end of the ticket counter (near Alaska Airlines and Starbucks). 10:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7. More specifically, anyone who spent time in Concourse D and the Delta Sky Lounge during that time period.

, 7000 NE Airport Way, Portland Costco , 4849 NE 138th Ave., Portland 5:30 p.m. to 8:40 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 16. from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8.

, 4849 NE 138th Ave., Portland Amazon Lockers , 1131 SW Jefferson St., Portland from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.

, 1131 SW Jefferson St., Portland from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Rejuvenation , 1100 SE Grand Ave., Portland from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.

, 1100 SE Grand Ave., Portland from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Pho Green Papaya , 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.

, 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Chuck's Produce , 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 8 to 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.

, 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 8 to 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. IKEA, 10280 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.

Clark County Public Health has opened a call center for questions related to the investigation. Anyone who has questions about public exposures should call (360) 397-8021. The call center hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Health officials say anyone who was exposed or believes they may have symptoms of measles should call their health care provider prior to visiting a medical office.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 22, people who have been identified as possibly being exposed to measles will receive an automated call from Clark County Public Health. The first automated call will come from the county call center (360-397-8021) at 10:30 a.m., followed by a second call at 1 p.m.

Those who receive calls will be asked if they're showing symptoms of measles. These calls will help Public Health more efficiently gather information about symptoms and identify possible new cases sooner.

Measles symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins at the head and spreads to the rest of the body, according to health officials.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

The people at the highest risk are those who haven't been vaccinated, pregnant women, infants 12 months or younger or people with weakened immune systems.

Check your immunization records

Anyone with questions about measles infection or vaccination should call their primary care provider or local county health department:

Clark County Public Health, 360-397-8021

Multnomah County Public Health, 503-988-3406

Washington County Public Health, 503-846-3594

Clackamas County Public Health, 503-655-8411

