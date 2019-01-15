VANCOUVER, Wash. — Health officials on Saturday said there were no new confirmed cases of measles in Clark County, keeping the total at 53. Two other cases of suspected measles are under investigation.

One of the 53 confirmed cases of measles was a person who received one dose of the MMR vaccine.

“The measles vaccine isn’t perfect, but one dose is 93 percent effective at preventing illness,” said Clark County health officer Dr. Alan Melnick. “The recommended two doses of the measles vaccine provide even greater protection – 97 percent.”

Of the people found with the virus, 46 were unvaccinated. It is unclear whether the other six people were vaccinated or not.

Of the 53 confirmed cases in Clark County:

38 cases were found among children ages 1 to 10

13 cases were found among children 11 to 18

1 case was found among adults 19 to 29

1 case was found among adults 30 to 39

One child was hospitalized but has since been released.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Jan. 25 in response to the measles outbreak. Since Jan. 1, there's been a total of 54 measles cases in the state. In addition to the Clark County cases, a Seattle-area man who recently visited Southwest Washington has measles, officials said.

Inslee's proclamation and Clark County's previous declaration of a public health emergency makes more statewide resources available to address the outbreak.

The outbreak has also spread to Oregon, where health officials say four Multnomah County residents have measles, and the cases are linked to the Washington outbreak.

"These individuals did everything right," said Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County deputy health officer. "They stayed away from others while on symptom watch so we have no new public exposures to measles."

Health officials said two people who are confirmed measles cases in Washington traveled to Hawaii, but there are no known additional exposures linked to that trip. Another person who is a confirmed case traveled to Bend, Oregon. Anyone who visited Mountain Air Trampoline Park on Jan. 19 and Juniper Swim and Fitness on Jan. 20 may have been exposed.

Clark County Public Health is requiring students and staff who do not have documented immunity to measles to stay away from schools identified as possible exposure sites.

People with the disease may have exposed others at health clinics, schools, restaurants and other locations, including Portland International Airport and the Moda Center. A full list of exposure sites is below.

Child care centers:

St. Paul Christian Daycare, 1309 Franklin St., Vancouver Wednesday, Jan. 16 Thursday, Jan. 17 Friday, Jan. 18 Wednesday, Jan. 23

1309 Franklin St., Vancouver Yelena’s Daycare, 17007 NE 23rd St., Vancouver Tuesday, Jan. 22 Wednesday, Jan. 23

17007 NE 23rd St., Vancouver

Health care facilities:

Sea Mar Medical Clinic East Vancouver, 19005 SE 34th St., Vancouver from 1:50 to 5:50 pm Tuesday, Feb. 5.



Kaiser Orchards Medical Office , 7101 NE 137th Ave., Vancouver from 1:55 to 6:10 pm Monday, Jan. 14; and from 1:50 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 24.

, 7101 NE 137th Ave., Vancouver from 1:55 to 6:10 pm Monday, Jan. 14; and from 1:50 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 24. The Vancouver Clinic Salmon Creek, 2525 NE 139th St., Vancouver: 8:15 am to noon Friday, Jan. 18 4:30 to 9:30 pm Wednesday, Jan. 23

2525 NE 139th St., Vancouver: Legacy GoHealth Urgent Care Cascade Park, 305 SE Chkalov Drive, Vancouver from 6:25 to 10:15 pm Tuesday, Jan. 22.



305 SE Chkalov Drive, Vancouver from 6:25 to 10:15 pm Tuesday, Jan. 22. Memorial Urgent Care , 3400 Main St., Vancouver from 4:30 to 7:50 pm Saturday, Jan. 19.



, 3400 Main St., Vancouver from 4:30 to 7:50 pm Saturday, Jan. 19. Vancouver Clinic Columbia Tech Center , 501 SE 172nd Ave., Vancouver from 11:30 am to 4 pm Friday, Jan. 11



, 501 SE 172nd Ave., Vancouver from 11:30 am to 4 pm Friday, Jan. 11 Rose Urgent Care and Family Practice , 18 NW 20th Ave., Battle Ground from 3:45 to 8 pm Monday, Jan. 14.



, 18 NW 20th Ave., Battle Ground from 3:45 to 8 pm Monday, Jan. 14. Magnolia Family Clinic, 2207 NE Broadway, Suite 200, Portland from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8.

2207 NE Broadway, Suite 200, Portland from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8. The Vancouver Clinic, 700 NE 87th Ave., Vancouver 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14.

700 NE 87th Ave., Vancouver Kaiser Cascade Park, 12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver 1 p.m. to 8:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 12 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 to 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16. 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19.

12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Emergency Department, 400 NE Mother Joseph Pl., Vancouver 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 to 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. 12:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.

400 NE Mother Joseph Pl., Vancouver Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center , 2211 NE 139th St., Vancouver 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 to 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 and 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14. 11:40 pm Monday, Jan. 14 to 5:10 am Tuesday, Jan. 15. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2

, 2211 NE 139th St., Vancouver

Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel was removed from the list of potential exposure sites on Saturday. Clark County Public Health said the hospital was notified in advance of the potential measles patient, and took prevention measures to ensure others were not exposed.

Schools:

Minnehaha Elementary School, 2800 NE 54th St., Vancouver from 3:45 to 7:45 pm Thursday, Jan. 17. Given the concern of overlap between the exposure period and the end of the regular school day, Public Health is requiring exclusion of students and staff without documented immunity to measles who were at the school anytime on Jan. 17.



2800 NE 54th St., Vancouver from 3:45 to 7:45 pm Thursday, Jan. 17. Given the concern of overlap between the exposure period and the end of the regular school day, Public Health is requiring exclusion of students and staff without documented immunity to measles who were at the school anytime on Jan. 17. Orchards Elementary School, 11405 NE 69th St., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 14.



11405 NE 69th St., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 14. Slavic Christian Academy , 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7.

, 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7. Evergreen High School , 14300 NE 18th St., Vancouver on Wednesday, Jan. 9.



, 14300 NE 18th St., Vancouver on Wednesday, Jan. 9. Maple Grove School , 601B SW Eaton Blvd., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9.

, 601B SW Eaton Blvd., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9. River HomeLink, 601 SW Eaton Blvd., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9.



601 SW Eaton Blvd., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9. Tukes Valley Primary School , 20601 NE 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

, 20601 NE 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8. Tukes Valley Middle School , 20601 NE 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8

, 20601 NE 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8 Cornerstone Christian Academy, 10818 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver on Friday, Jan. 4

10818 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver on Friday, Jan. 4 Vancouver Home Connection, 301 S. Lieser Road, Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Tuesday, Jan. 8; and Friday, Jan. 11.

301 S. Lieser Road, Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Tuesday, Jan. 8; and Friday, Jan. 11. Hearthwood Elementary School, 801 NE Hearthwood Blvd., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Wednesday, Jan. 9; and Friday, Jan. 11.

801 NE Hearthwood Blvd., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Wednesday, Jan. 9; and Friday, Jan. 11. Image Elementary School, 4400 NE 122nd Ave., Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9.

4400 NE 122nd Ave., Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9. Eisenhower Elementary School, 9201 NW Ninth Ave., Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Other locations:

Mountain Air Trampoline Park , 20495 Murray Road, Bend, Ore., 9:30 am to 2:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 19.

, 20495 Murray Road, Bend, Ore., 9:30 am to 2:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 19. Juniper Swim and Fitness , 800 NE Sixth St., Bend, Ore., 9:30 am to 4 pm Sunday, Jan. 20.



, 800 NE Sixth St., Bend, Ore., 9:30 am to 4 pm Sunday, Jan. 20. Word of Grace Bible Church, 1317 NW 12th Ave., Battle Ground from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 20.

1317 NW 12th Ave., Battle Ground from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 20. Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave., Portland from 2:30 to 7 pm Saturday, Jan. 19.

1945 SE Water Ave., Portland from 2:30 to 7 pm Saturday, Jan. 19. New Life Mission Church, 3300 NE 172nd Place, Portland from 9:30 am to 2 pm Sunday, Jan. 20.

3300 NE 172nd Place, Portland from 9:30 am to 2 pm Sunday, Jan. 20. Trader Joes, 305 SE Chkalov Drive, Vancouver from 12:30 to 3:40 pm Monday, Jan. 21.

305 SE Chkalov Drive, Vancouver from 12:30 to 3:40 pm Monday, Jan. 21. Dollar Tree, 305 SE Chkalov Drive, Vancouver from 1:10 to 4 pm Monday, Jan. 21.

305 SE Chkalov Drive, Vancouver from 1:10 to 4 pm Monday, Jan. 21. Walmart Supercenter, 14505 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver 1:30 to 5 pm Monday, Jan. 21.



14505 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver 1:30 to 5 pm Monday, Jan. 21. Vancouver Division of Children, Youth and Families, 907 Harney St., Vancouver from 12:15 to 5:15 pm Friday, Jan. 18.

907 Harney St., Vancouver from 12:15 to 5:15 pm Friday, Jan. 18. Golden Corral, 11801 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 4 to 9 pm Saturday, Jan. 19.

11801 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 4 to 9 pm Saturday, Jan. 19. Vancouver Women, Infant and Children (WIC) office, 5411 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 2:50 to 6:15 pm Wednesday, Jan. 23.

5411 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 2:50 to 6:15 pm Wednesday, Jan. 23. Tower Mall public areas (entrances, hallways), 5411 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 2:50 to 6:15 pm Wednesday, Jan. 23.



5411 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 2:50 to 6:15 pm Wednesday, Jan. 23. God Will Provide Church, 7321 NE 110th St., Vancouver from 7 to 11 pm Friday, Jan. 18.



7321 NE 110th St., Vancouver from 7 to 11 pm Friday, Jan. 18. Dollar Tree, 7809-B Vancouver Plaza Drive, Vancouver from 6:30 to 9:10 pm Tuesday, Jan. 15.



7809-B Vancouver Plaza Drive, Vancouver from 6:30 to 9:10 pm Tuesday, Jan. 15. Dollar Tree, 11501 NE 76th St., Vancouver from 8:10 to 10:50 pm Tuesday, Jan. 15.



11501 NE 76th St., Vancouver from 8:10 to 10:50 pm Tuesday, Jan. 15. GracePoint Christian Church, 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday, Jan. 7.



7300 MacArthur Blvd., Vancouver from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday, Jan. 7. Fisher Investments , 5525 NW Fisher Creek Drive, Camas 6:20 am to 7 pm Thursday, Jan. 10 6:20 am to 7 pm Friday, Jan. 11 6:20 am to 7 pm Monday, Jan. 14 6:20 am to 7 pm Tuesday, Jan. 15

, 5525 NW Fisher Creek Drive, Camas Moda Center (Trail Blazers game), 1 N Center Court St., Portland from 5:30 to 11:30 pm Friday, Jan. 11.

1 N Center Court St., Portland from 5:30 to 11:30 pm Friday, Jan. 11. Church of Christ the Savior , 3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:10 am to 3 pm Sunday, Jan. 13.

, 3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:10 am to 3 pm Sunday, Jan. 13. Verizon Wireless at Cascade Station , 10103 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland from 5 to 11 pm Monday, Jan. 14.



, 10103 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland from 5 to 11 pm Monday, Jan. 14. Church of Christ Savior, 3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, and 6 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.

3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, and 6 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6. Church of Truth , 7250 NE 41st St., Vancouver from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.

, 7250 NE 41st St., Vancouver from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6. Portland International Airport , 7000 NE Airport Way, Portland 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15. More specifically, baggage claim and south end of the ticket counter (near Alaska Airlines and Starbucks). 10:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7. More specifically, anyone who spent time in Concourse D and the Delta Sky Lounge during that time period.

, 7000 NE Airport Way, Portland Costco , 4849 NE 138th Ave., Portland 5:30 p.m. to 8:40 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 16. from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8.

, 4849 NE 138th Ave., Portland Amazon Lockers , 1131 SW Jefferson St., Portland from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.

, 1131 SW Jefferson St., Portland from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Rejuvenation , 1100 SE Grand Ave., Portland from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.

, 1100 SE Grand Ave., Portland from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Pho Green Papaya , 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.

, 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Chuck's Produce , 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 8 to 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.

, 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 8 to 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. IKEA, 10280 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.

Clark County Public Health has opened a call center for questions related to the investigation. Anyone who has questions about public exposures should call (360) 397-8021. The call center hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Health officials say anyone who was exposed or believes they may have symptoms of measles should call their health care provider prior to visiting a medical office.

People who have been identified as possibly being exposed to measles may receive an automated call from Clark County Public Health. The first automated call will come from the county call center (360-397-8021).

Those who receive calls will be asked if they're showing symptoms of measles. These calls will help Public Health more efficiently gather information about symptoms and identify possible new cases sooner.

Check your immunization records

Measles symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins at the head and spreads to the rest of the body, according to health officials.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

The people at the highest risk are those who haven't been vaccinated, pregnant women, infants 12 months or younger or people with weakened immune systems.

Anyone with questions about measles infection or vaccination should call their primary care provider or local county health department:

Clark County Public Health, 360-397-8021

Multnomah County Public Health, 503-988-3406

Washington County Public Health, 503-846-3594

Clackamas County Public Health, 503-655-8411

