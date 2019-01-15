VANCOUVER, Wash. — Public health officials on Thursday said two more cases of measles have been confirmed and two more suspected cases are being investigated in Clark County.

The new cases bring the total of confirmed measles cases to 16. There are now a total of five suspected cases.

All of the confirmed cases involve children who are 18 years old or younger, and 14 of the 16 were unvaccinated, health officials said. The vaccination status of the other two children has not been verified.

One child who is a confirmed case has been hospitalized, along with one suspected case.

The children may have exposed others at health clinics, schools, restaurants and other locations.

Clark County Public Health is requiring students and staff who do not have documented immunity to measles to stay away from schools identified as possible exposure sites.

Officials on Thursday also identified two additional schools and two health care facilities as possible place where people may have been exposed. They are included in the full list of potential exposure sites below:

Health care facilities:

Rose Urgent Care and Family Practice , 18 NW 20th Ave., Battle Ground from 3:45 to 8 pm Monday, Jan. 14.

, 18 NW 20th Ave., Battle Ground from 3:45 to 8 pm Monday, Jan. 14. Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center Emergency Department , 2211 NE 139th St., Vancouver from 11:40 pm Monday, Jan. 14 to 5:10 am Tuesday, Jan. 15.



, 2211 NE 139th St., Vancouver from 11:40 pm Monday, Jan. 14 to 5:10 am Tuesday, Jan. 15. Magnolia Family Clinic, 2207 NE Broadway, Suite 200, Portland from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8.

2207 NE Broadway, Suite 200, Portland from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8. The Vancouver Clinic, 700 NE 87th Ave., Vancouver 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14.

700 NE 87th Ave., Vancouver Kaiser Cascade Park, 12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12.

12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel Emergency Department, 2801 N Gantenbein Ave., Portland from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12.

2801 N Gantenbein Ave., Portland from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Emergency Department, 400 NE Mother Joseph Pl., Vancouver 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 to 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. 12:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.

400 NE Mother Joseph Pl., Vancouver Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center , 2211 NE 139th St., Vancouver 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 to 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 and 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14.

, 2211 NE 139th St., Vancouver

Schools:

Tukes Valley Primary School , 20601 NE 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

, 20601 NE 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8. Tukes Valley Middle School , 20601 NE 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8

, 20601 NE 167th Ave., Battle Ground on Tuesday, Jan. 8 Cornerstone Christian Academy, 10818 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver on Friday, Jan. 4

10818 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver on Friday, Jan. 4 Vancouver Home Connection, 301 S. Lieser Road, Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Tuesday, Jan. 8; and Friday, Jan. 11.

301 S. Lieser Road, Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Tuesday, Jan. 8; and Friday, Jan. 11. Hearthwood Elementary School, 801 NE Hearthwood Blvd., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Tuesday, Jan. 8; and Wednesday, Jan. 9.

801 NE Hearthwood Blvd., Vancouver on Monday, Jan. 7; Tuesday, Jan. 8; and Wednesday, Jan. 9. Image Elementary School, 4400 NE 122nd Ave., Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9.

4400 NE 122nd Ave., Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9. Eisenhower Elementary School, 9201 NW Ninth Ave., Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Other locations:

Church of Christ Savior, 3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, and 6 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.

3612 F St., Vancouver from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, and 6 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6. Church of Truth , 7250 NE 41st St., Vancouver from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6.

, 7250 NE 41st St., Vancouver from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6. Portland International Airport , 7000 NE Airport Way, Portland from 10:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7. More specifically, anyone who spent time in Concourse D and the Delta Sky Lounge during that time period.

, 7000 NE Airport Way, Portland from 10:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7. More specifically, anyone who spent time in Concourse D and the Delta Sky Lounge during that time period. Costco , 4849 NE 138th Ave., Portland from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8.

, 4849 NE 138th Ave., Portland from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8. Amazon Lockers , 1131 SW Jefferson St., Portland from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.

, 1131 SW Jefferson St., Portland from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Rejuvenation , 1100 SE Grand Ave., Portland from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.

, 1100 SE Grand Ave., Portland from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Pho Green Papaya , 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.

, 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Chuck's Produce , 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 8 to 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.

, 13215 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver from 8 to 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. IKEA, 10280 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.

Clark County Public Health has opened a call center for questions related to the investigation. Anyone who has questions about public exposures should call (360) 397-8021. The call center hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Health officials say anyone who was exposed or believes they may have symptoms of measles should call their health care provider prior to visiting a medical office.

Measles symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins at the head and spreads to the rest of the body, according to health officials.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

The people at the highest risk are those who haven't been vaccinated, pregnant women, infants 12 months or younger or people with weakened immune systems.

Anyone with questions about measles infection or vaccination should call their primary care provider or local county health department:

Clark County Public Health, 360-397-8021

Multnomah County Public Health, 503-988-3406

Washington County Public Health, 503-846-3594

Clackamas County Public Health, 503-655-8411

