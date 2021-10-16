Clark County victim claims he was followed home by unknown assailant and shot

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A man was shot in the leg in Clark County on Oct. 15, according to officials.



The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 9400 block of NE 100th Way in response at around 8:25 p.m. to find a man inside his home with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man said he had been shot by an unknown man who may have been driving a red Jeep.



The victim’s car was in the driveway and had multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side, roof and back end. He said he believed that he was followed home by a man he didn’t know who shot him once as he was getting out of his car and heading inside. Witnesses said they saw a car leaving the neighborhood just after the time of the shooting and described it to be a red or orange SUV or hatchback.



The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Detective Unit is investigating.