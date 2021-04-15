Clark County Historical Museum offers virtual behind-the-scenes tours

The behind the scenes view will raise money and give people a look at a parts of the museum even in-person visitors don’t get to see.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A visual tour is being shot at the Clark County Historical Museum. It's a virtual night at the museum in Vancouver, Washington. The behind-the-scenes view will raise money and give people a look at a parts of the museum even in-person visitors don’t get to see.

Executive director Brad Richardson said, "We're going to open the door and let people have a little peek at some of the stuff that's back here.”

The museum is reopening on Thursday, April 15. Washington state's Phase 3 guidelines allow limited numbers of people back in.

"We were able to create these nice little guided paths for people to safely walk, one-by-one, through the building and be able to explore the exhibits," said Richardson.