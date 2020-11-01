PORTLAND, Ore — More than 400 faculty members at Clark College in Vancouver will be on strike Monday after the college’s administration and union were unable to negotiate a contract, according to Clark College Association for Higher Education.

The college announced all classes on Monday would be cancelled including online and non-credit classes. However, the college will remain open during the strike.

Negotiations have been underway for 15 months. The faculty union has been asking for more equitable pay to attract and keep qualified, committed faculty members, union reps said in an email.

Faculty union members unanimously authorized a strike back in December.

“We are fighting for a fair contract that provides competitive pay for ALL Clark College faculty, including equitable pay for our part-time professors,” said Suzanne Southerland, a communications professor and president of the faculty union. “Clark instructors and professors appreciate the tremendous support from our students, the community, college staff and other unions."

