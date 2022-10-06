Person critically injured after driver crashes into Clackamas Wingstop

One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a driver came crashing through the windows of a Wingstop on Southeast Sunnyside.

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a driver smashed through the front windows of a Wingstop restaurant along Southeast Sunnyside Road near Clackamas on Thursday afternoon.

Clackamas Fire was first to report on the crash, tweeting a photo of a white SUV surrounded by shattered glass well inside of the restaurant.

According to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a crash in the 10100 block of Southeast Sunnyside shortly before 2:30 p.m. Callers told 911 dispatch that the SUV had injured two customers inside.

Firefighters, deputies and paramedics all arrived at the scene. One victim was treated at the scene and did not need to be hospitalized, but the second victim was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The sheriff's office said that the 62-year-old driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The county's Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Technicians also responded to the scene to conduct a crash investigation. CCSO said that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form, reference CCSO case number 22-022715.