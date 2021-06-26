Clackamas man wanted in Tillamook County homicide

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Brandon Jose Zavala-Satalich. He is considered armed and dangerous.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — A Clackamas man is wanted for an early Saturday morning homicide at Sand Lake Recreation Area, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Brandon Jose Zavala-Satalich. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies said an extensive search effort is underway. Sand Lake Recreation Area will be closed during the investigation, and the public is asked to avoid the area.