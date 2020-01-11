Man from Clackamas drowns in Santiam River

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the man died after an attempted water rescue when he fell off his fishing boat Saturday afternoon.

MARION COUNTY, Oregon — A man from Clackamas is dead after emergency responders attempted to save his life after he fell into the Santiam River off his fishing boat.

On Oct. 31, Marion County deputies from the sheriff's office said they were called out to the Santiam River near the confluence of the Willamette River to help two people who had fallen into the Santiam River.

Deputies say the two men went into the waters after falling off a 15-foot aluminum fishing boat just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

The person who called for help told dispatchers he was able to make it to shore, but his friend was still unaccounted for.

According to reports on the scene, there were kayakers who located the missing person in the water and brought him to shore.

The kayakers tried to perform CPR on the man in an effort to revive him. An ambulance from Jefferson Fire District took the patient to a hospital nearby where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Deputies said the man who died has been identified as 64-year-old Gary Schweitzer, of Clackamas.

The family has asked for respect during this time of tragic loss as they grieve.