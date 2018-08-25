HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — In living rooms all around the Happy Valley area-- Clackamas High School parents like Heather Tungate and Jennfer Schoen are watching the weather channel like hawks.

They worry the storm battering Honolulu will cancel the trip the boy’s football team began planning a year and a half ago.

“Super nervous,” Tungate said. “Super nervous about the weather.”

She and others worry about the people living there and what the storm will do to them and their homes.

She can’t help thinking of all the time and effort that went into making the trip happen for the Clackamas Football team.

“A lot of fundraising for sure,” she said. “It’s taken a lot of support from our community – a lot of support from the boys’ families and friends.”

Each player had to come up with $900. They did it and now everything is set-- except for one thing.

“Yeah, I’m worried about the weather,” receiver Thomas Tolonen said.

The weather could ruin everything. The team is scheduled to play a game against a local team in Honolulu but it’s unclear what condition the roads will be in or the field for that matter after the storm passes.

The timing is awful for Clackamas, but they are the reigning State Champion team and they've dealt with challenges before. Team captain Jake Bushman is focused on the positive.

“We get to have fun in Hawaii –do some other stuff—other than football,” he said. “And when you match those two things together it’s gonna be overall a really fun trip.”

His head coach is also his father.

Joe Bushman admits he's quietly working on a backup trip that he hopes is not needed. In the meantime, plenty of folks are helping him stay up on the weather.

“I’ve got a good friend who just had his first child, “coach Bushman said. “He’s up every night and so he calls me every morning with the weather report. So, I don’t even need to watch it. I go, you’re more worried about this trip than I am!”

