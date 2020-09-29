Wildfire evacuation levels lifted in Clackamas County

Some residents will now be allowed to return home for the first time in weeks.

PORTLAND, Ore — As fire crews continue to make progress containing the Riverside Fire, officials on Tuesday announced that all Clackamas County wildfire evacuation levels have been lifted.

Some residents will now be allowed to return home for the first time in weeks.

The fire burning a half-mile southeast of Estacada is currently over 138,000 acres in size and 37% contained.

Clackamas County started issuing wildfire evacuation orders on Sept. 8. Thousands were forced to leave their homes as high winds pushed the Riverside Fire toward Estacada and Molalla.

As of Monday, about 1,100 homes were still under a Level 3 (go now) evacuation order and thousands of others were under a Level 2 (get set) order, Clackamas County officials said.

“Lifting evacuation orders is a huge step in the direction to recovery,” said Clackamas County Chair Jim Bernard. “Thank you for being quick to act and following those evacuation orders. We have a long way to recovery and the county will be with you every step of the way.”