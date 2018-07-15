COLTON, Ore. — Two men are dead after a collision between a Mini Cooper and a motor home in Colton on Sunday morning, police said.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, 33-year-old Jesus David Jay Tharp, of Colton, and his passenger, 28-year-old Dylan James Taylor of Burns, both died at the scene.

The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday when Tharp drove through a stop sign at the intersection of South Oswalt Road and Highway 211 in Colton and collided with the motor home.

The driver of the motor home, 67-year-old Steven Gary Davis and his passenger, 54-year-old Jeanette Sue Davis, were both taken to the hospital with injuries. They are expected to survive.

A portion of Highway 211 shut down for several hours Sunday.

