15 train cars derail along Highway 99 between Canby and Oregon City

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Union Pacific train derailed early Wednesday morning along Highway 99 between Canby and Oregon City.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said 15 rail cars derailed at around 1:30 a.m. None of the debris or rail cars blocked the highway, which was closed for more than an hour but has since partially reopened.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that one southbound lane of Highway 99 near South End Road is closed and will remain so for the next 24 to 48 hours.

The engineer of the train complained of pain, deputies said, but no one else was injured.

The sheriff's office said no hazmat cars were affected and no hazardous materials were involved.

Video from the train derailment that occurred at 1:30 a.m. along Hwy 99 between Oregon City and Canby near South End Rd.



