A morning shooting in a Winco parking lot didn't hurt anyone but left a bullet hole in the hood of a car.

This happened just after 9 a.m. Monday at the Winco off of Southeast 82nd Avenure. Clackamas deputies arrived to find an Acura with a bullet hole in the hood. Eyewitnesses said at least two rounds were fired, but no one was hurt.

A red, late-model sedan is identified as the suspect car. The victim was loading groceries at the time and was nearly hit by the gunfire. The victim and suspect didn't know each other, deputies said.

There is no known motive for the shooting.

Suspect car in Winco parking lot shooting in Clackamas County;

Clackamas County Sheriff

The sheriff’s office has asked that anyone with information send a tip — by phone at 503-655-8441 or 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp . Please reference CCSO Case # 19-000494..