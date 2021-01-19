ODOT to install emergency bridge after massive sinkhole threatens neighborhood

The sinkhole in Damascus has cut off residents from emergency services like fire, ambulance and police, county officials say.

DAMASCUS, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation and Clackamas County will deploy an emergency bridge typically used by the military to help a neighborhood affected by a large sinkhole.

Clackamas County officials say a failed pipe created the sinkhole in the community of Damascus, about 15 miles southeast of Portland. The sinkhole has cut off residents from emergency services like fire, ambulance and police. County officials say some residents may also be stranded.

The sinkhole is located on Hideaway Court, a dead-end street past the intersection of Hogan Road and Rugg Road. On Tuesday morning, crews will begin putting up the bridge. Officials said they expect it to be built by the end of the day.