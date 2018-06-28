DAMASCUS, Ore. – One person was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle Wednesday evening in Clackamas County.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, according to Clackamas Fire. The driver of the other vehicle remained at the site of the crash.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 224 near Goosehollow Drive in Damascus.

The highway is closed in both directions in the area of the crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Check TripCheck for latest traffic updates

